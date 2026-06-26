WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/26/2026): London, ENG.

WWE’s blue brand returns with a new episode tonight.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, the taped episode of WWE SmackDown from the O2 Arena in London, England serves as the “go-home” show for the WWE Night Of Champions premium live event this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 26 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn go face-to-face

* Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab and Michin

* AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer

* Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

* Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

* Giulia vs. Kiana James

* U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Ricky Saints go face-to-face

* Danhausen and Matt Cardona vs. Angel and Berto

Join us here for live WWE SmackDown results.