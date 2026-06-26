WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/26/2026): London, ENG.

WWE’s blue brand returns with a new episode tonight.
Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, the taped episode of WWE SmackDown from the O2 Arena in London, England serves as the “go-home” show for the WWE Night Of Champions premium live event this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 26 episode of WWE SmackDown:
* WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn go face-to-face
* Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab and Michin
* AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer
* Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green
* Paige vs. Jacy Jayne
* Giulia vs. Kiana James
* U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Ricky Saints go face-to-face
* Danhausen and Matt Cardona vs. Angel and Berto
Join us here for live WWE SmackDown results.