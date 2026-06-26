WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/23/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 668,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks an increase of 9.51% from the previous week’s average of 610,000 viewers and a rise of 22.22% from the previous week’s rating of 0.09 in the same demographic. The 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo was the highest for the show since the May 5 episode, which also scored a 0.11. Additionally, the total viewership was the highest since the February 17 episode, which attracted 744,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.085 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 596,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.164 and 717,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone, along with Naraku, Mason Rook, The Vanity Project (comprised of Jackson Drake, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, and Myka Lockwood), and WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo.