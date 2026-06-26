Update On Kairi Sane’s WWE Contract Status

As reported by PWMania.com, Kairi Sane was among several talents released by WWE as part of their budget cuts following WrestleMania 42 in April.

In a recent edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about Sane’s recent appearance in the WWE Supercard mobile game. Sapp stated that Sane is still under contract as of now, but her contract will end when her non-compete clause expires in a month.

He also mentioned that WWE sources confirmed she is leaving the company and will not return.

At the time of her release, Sane was involved in a storyline with Asuka and former Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. However, the storyline was abruptly dropped after SKY’s victory over Asuka at Backlash, leading to Asuka turning babyface and subsequently taking an extended hiatus from WWE.