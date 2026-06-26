Latest Update On Bayley’s WWE Future

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about which notable wrestler he thinks might enter the open market. Sapp believes that WWE star Bayley is unlikely to hit the open market; however, since her contract is set to expire next year, several companies are expected to express interest in signing her.

Sapp also mentioned that WWE would be keen to retain Bayley’s services. He suggested that she should leverage her situation to secure a lucrative contract, ideally with a no-cut clause.

This year, Bayley has had a prominent presence on WWE and AAA television, performing on the main roster, participating in NXT live events, and competing in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

On this week’s episode of RAW, she experienced a betrayal from her now-former tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria, following their loss in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella.