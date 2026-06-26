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Cody Rhodes Reveals How Much Longer He Expects To Wrestle

By
James Hetfield
-
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes | WWE

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including his potential transition to a part-time schedule in the future.

Rhodes said, “Maybe it is [appealing] and I don’t know [it]. I’m not trying to be — yeah, no. Right now, I just don’t think of it that way. I think very much of the business that we’re in. I mean, WWE is doing things it’s never done before. And Triple H and Nick Khan have led it into a brand new sphere of crossover and the largest — you know, you hear the three Rs, the ratings, the relevancy, the revenue. I want to be part of all that. So, I don’t think too much about a limited schedule, but you said 10 years. I don’t think in 10 years I’ll still be — I do think it does take a toll at a certain point. And I don’t think in 10 years I’ll still be going. I think there’ll be another QB1 of WWE at that point.”

On how long he plans to continue wrestling:

“As far as in ring competition, and I don’t think that’s breaking news to anyone. [I’m] turning 41 in a in a week, and I feel the best I’ve ever felt as an athlete. But I do think in 10 years I will no longer be wrestling bell-to-bell, no.”

On if he’ll still be wrestling in five years:

“I think five years would be a — you know, five years sounds good. Five years sound good. Like, if I was to sign a new contract, maybe it would be for five years.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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