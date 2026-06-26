Ronda Rousey To Executive Produce New MMA Drama

According to Deadline.com, former WWE star Ronda Rousey will serve as the executive producer for a new MMA-themed drama feature titled “Brawlers,” although the status of the project remains unclear.

Harold Perrineau, known for his roles in “From” and “Lost,” is set to lead this gritty MMA drama. While story details are being kept under wraps, the film is said to take place against the backdrop of Los Angeles’s amateur MMA scene.

The report also indicates that Jonathan Fernandez will be directing the film from his own script, marking his feature directorial debut. Producers for the project include Andrew Carlberg and Jackie Carr. Additionally, the project has received a California tax incentive and will be filmed on location in Los Angeles.

Previously, Rousey was involved in a Netflix biopic about her life, which she wrote herself. In May, she made a brief return to MMA, facing sports pioneer Gina Carano, and won the fight in less than twenty seconds during the first round.