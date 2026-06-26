Opening Match And Main Event Set For WWE NXT Great American Bash

WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone recently shared a video on his official Twitter (X) account, announcing the opening matchup and the main event for this Sunday’s 2026 WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE).

According to Stone, the show will kick off with the WWE NXT Championship Match between the reigning champion, Tony D’Angelo, and Naraku. The main event will feature the WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match, where the current champion, Lola Vice, will defend her title against Kendal Grey.

Stone said, “This Sunday on The CW, we’re making history with our first-ever premium live event, The Great American Bash airing. And I just want to make this announcement right now. We are going to kick things off Sunday night with an NXT Title match. Tony D’Angelo is going to defend against Naraku. And the main event of The Great American Bash for the NXT Women’s Championship, Lola Vice defends against Kendal Grey. I cannot wait, I will see you Sunday where we make history. And that is set in stone.”

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 will be held on Sunday, June 28th, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on The CW in the U.S. and available on Netflix internationally.