Backstage Speculation Emerges On WWE’s Return To London

WWE held this week’s episodes of RAW and SmackDown at the O2 Arena in London, England. RAW aired live on Monday at 2 PM ET, while SmackDown was taped on Tuesday for Friday night air, ahead of WWE Night of Champions.

According to sources on Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is backstage speculation that the company might return to the O2 in London for the final RAW before WrestleMania 43.

It’s important to note that this is merely speculation and not a confirmation that the event will take place there. WWE has not announced when they will return to the UK, and aside from a rescheduled episode of SmackDown, they have not provided any details about future RAW or SmackDown events beyond September.

WWE WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April of next year. WWE often combines their trips to Saudi Arabia with overseas tours, as evidenced by this week’s RAW and SmackDown events that preceded Night of Champions, which will also take place in Riyadh.