Report: Bruce Prichard Expected To Return To WWE Creative Soon

A longtime member of WWE’s creative team is reportedly set to return.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bruce Prichard is expected to resume his WWE duties in the near future after being away from the company since WrestleMania 42.

While there has been no official announcement regarding the reason for his absence, the report states that Prichard is expected back in his regular role soon.

Prichard has been one of WWE’s most influential backstage figures for decades, serving as a senior member of the company’s creative and production teams under both Vince McMahon and current Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In addition to his extensive behind-the-scenes career, Prichard is well known to wrestling fans for his memorable on-screen appearances.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, he portrayed the flamboyant “Brother Love” character and famously served as the original manager of The Undertaker during the Hall of Famer’s WWE debut.

Outside of WWE, Prichard also co-hosts the popular Something to Wrestle podcast, where he regularly shares stories and insights from his decades in the wrestling business.

For now, no additional details regarding Prichard’s return timetable have been revealed, but the expectation is that he will be back with WWE’s creative team in the near future.