Mike Santana Responds To WWE Rumors Ahead Of Slammiversary

TNA World Champion Mike Santana has addressed the growing speculation surrounding his future, making it clear that his full attention remains on defending his championship at Slammiversary.

Santana has been heavily linked with a potential move to WWE in recent weeks, with reports indicating he could become a free agent as early as next month.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Santana acknowledged the rumors but stressed that they are not his current priority. “I’ve heard the rumors. I’m defending the world title this Sunday in Boston at Slammiversary. That is my focus.”

He emphasized that his preparation has been centered entirely on his championship defense against Nic Nemeth. “Literally all I’ve been thinking about and preparing for is this match against Nic Nemeth.”

Santana also spoke about the importance of the match amid the recent changes taking place within TNA Wrestling. “Nic Nemeth and me are going to go after it. Especially with all the transition and changes in TNA, this is the time for us to show what’s most important.”

For Santana, delivering a memorable main event is more important than any contract speculation. “It’s all about what happens in the ring. I want people leaving talking about the show and how great it was. Slammiversary, that’s all I’m thinking about.”

While rumors continue regarding his future, Santana said any decisions beyond Sunday can wait. “Whatever happens after that happens after that. My focus is Slammiversary.”

Santana is scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary on Sunday, June 28, from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.