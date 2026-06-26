Jeff Hardy Says He Expects To Wrestle Less And Focus More On Music

TNA Wrestling star Jeff Hardy says music could soon take a larger role in his career, revealing that he expects to spend more time performing with his band as new opportunities continue to emerge.

Speaking on Ropes N Riffs, Hardy discussed reuniting with his band, PeroxWhy?Gen, ahead of a major music festival later this year. “I’ve been doing a few shows, and the reason I’m getting back together with my band, PeroxWhy?Gen, is because we’re going to be doing this big festival in September called Louder Than Life.”

Hardy admitted that the opportunity is both exciting and intimidating. “We have a 30-minute set, and there are so many big names on that card. I’m definitely terrified of that, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity. I’m just going to go out there, sing like a lunatic, and hope for the best.”

Hardy also revealed that PeroxWhy?Gen will perform on this year’s Chris Jericho Cruise, where both he and his brother Matt Hardy will be featured. “Then in November, Matt just jumped on as well. My band is going to be on the Jericho Cruise for the first time, and Matt will be there too. The Hardy Boyz are going to be on the Jericho Cruise this year, and Jeff Hardy’s band, PeroxWhy?Gen, is going to be performing. I’m so stoked about that.”

While Hardy remains active in TNA alongside his brother, he admitted that his passion for music continues to grow. “Music is just amazing, man. I’m so pumped for what the future holds for me as I continue to get these opportunities in music.”

He even suggested that his priorities could begin shifting before the end of the year. “The way I feel now is that by the end of the year, I think I might be wrestling less and singing more. So I’m very pumped about that.”