Report: TNA Wrestling Is Not For Sale Despite Recent Speculation

A new report is pushing back on recent rumors surrounding TNA Wrestling’s future, with multiple sources insisting the promotion is not on the market.

According to PWInsider, sources within both TNA Wrestling and parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment have denied claims that the company is for sale.

The report states that Anthem has not been shopping TNA and has no plans to sell the promotion at this time.

Sources also dismissed the widely circulated claim that TNA had been valued between $30 million and $50 million.

According to those within Anthem, that figure significantly undervalues the company in its current state.

The report further disputed speculation that WWE would hold a right of first refusal if Anthem ever decided to entertain offers for TNA.

Beyond denying the sale rumors themselves, one source questioned the motivation behind the reports.

According to PWInsider, the source suggested the timing appeared intended to “hurt the company” as TNA prepares for this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The same source also expressed frustration that sweeping claims from a social media account with little established credibility gained traction after being repeated by others across the wrestling news landscape.

The speculation comes during a pivotal period for TNA as the promotion continues its expansion following its new television partnership with AMC and prepares for one of its biggest events of the year.

Slammiversary takes place Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts.