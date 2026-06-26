TNA Slammiversary Ticket Sales Jump Ahead Of This Weekend’s PPV

TNA is set to hold its 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, June 28th, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will feature Mike Santana defending his TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth.

In addition, the popular Ultimate X match will return, with the X-Division Championship on the line. The Hardy Boys will also compete in a multi-team match for the World Tag Team Championship.

According to WrestleTix (via the Wrestling Observer), a total of 2,371 tickets have been sold for the event, representing an increase of 386 tickets since the last update on June 22nd. Currently, 12 tickets are available on the resale market, with the price of the cheapest ticket dropping from $61.90 to $41.45. There are 3,122 seats available on the seating map at this time.

The Agganis Arena previously hosted Slammiversary in 2013, when 3,800 fans attended to see Sting challenge Bully Ray for the TNA Championship.