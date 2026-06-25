Matt Hardy Opens Up About The Hardy Boyz’ Retirement Plans

Pro wrestling legend and TNA star Matt Hardy spoke with GOW Media about various topics, including how long he and his brother Jeff Hardy plan to continue wrestling.

Matt Hardy said, “Yes, Jeff and I, we’re masochists, I guess. You know, we want to beat ourselves up. We’re trying to ride the spiral until it ends and that’s kind of our goal. Whenever our bodies tell us like, ‘Okay, we’re done!’ That’s when we’ll be done. But until then, we’re going to continue to live the childhood dream and try and give back and help people. Like Private Party, like Leon Slater, if there’s anybody out there that’s young and we can give them some nuggets of information, some nuggets of wisdom, we’re all about it. We love being able to give back, too, and I think that’s something that we take a lot of pride in.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)