TNA iMPACT Preview – June 25, 2026

TNA Wrestling is back this evening with the Slammiversary 2026 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT at 9/8c on AMC TV.

Advertised for the June 25, 2025 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Mara Sadè vs. Ash by Elegance

* Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson

* Mr. Elegance, Cedric Alexander, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, & KC Navarro

* AJ Francis vs. TBA

* World Title Summit with Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana

* Moose to appear

* The Hardys will be kicking off this week’s broadcast

Check back here this evening for complete TNA iMPACT results.