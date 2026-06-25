Thursday, June 25, 2026
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TNA iMPACT Preview – June 25, 2026

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT
TNA iMPACT

TNA Wrestling is back this evening with the Slammiversary 2026 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT at 9/8c on AMC TV.

Advertised for the June 25, 2025 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Mara Sadè vs. Ash by Elegance
* Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson
* Mr. Elegance, Cedric Alexander, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, & KC Navarro
* AJ Francis vs. TBA
* World Title Summit with Nic Nemeth and Mike Santana
* Moose to appear
* The Hardys will be kicking off this week’s broadcast

Check back here this evening for complete TNA iMPACT results.

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