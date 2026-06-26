Joe Doering Passes Away At Age 44

Joe Doering has passed away at age 44 following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling broke the news, releasing the following statement:

“At 9:13 a.m. today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family,” Maple Leaf Pro announced. “Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years’ worth of living into every one of them. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his family, and leaves behind countless friends and devoted fans around the world who will forever remember his strength, courage, and spirit. Rest in peace, Joe. You will never be forgotten.”

Doering’s sister-in-law, Mandy Banh, shared the following statement confirming the news:

“It is with great sadness that we share Joe passed away peacefully this morning, June 26, at 9:13 a.m. He was comfortable and not in any pain. Please keep Joe’s family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time. Thank you all for your love, support, and kindness—it has meant so much to us. We love you, Joe. You will be forever in our hearts and deeply missed.”