Updated Lineup For TNA Slammiversary 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled for this weekend.

In a highly anticipated No Surrender Match, Eddie Edwards from The System will face “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose. Moose will have JDC in his corner, while Eddie Edwards will be accompanied by Alisha Edwards. Additionally, TNA World Tag Team Champions, The System (comprising “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Bear Bronson), will defend their titles in a 4-Way Ladder Match against The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), and Order 4’s The Great Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler).

Previously announced matches include TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana defending his title against “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth. Furthermore, TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali from Order 4 will defend his title in an Open Challenge Match.

Other matches on the card feature “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young facing Ricky Sosa in a singles match, and Eddie Edwards competing against Moose in another singles bout.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee will defend her title against Xia Brookside. TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System will defend his title in an Ultimate X Match against “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, The Elegance Brand’s Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner, The Amazing Red, and KC Navarro.

TNA Slammiversary 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, and the event will air live on PPV.