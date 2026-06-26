Friday, June 26, 2026
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Tony Khan Addresses Reports Of Buying TNA Wrestling

By
James Hetfield
-
Tony Khan
Tony Khan | AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media conference call, where he addressed various topics, including his interest in acquiring TNA Wrestling for $40 million.

Khan said, “No. It has value. It would have to be the right price. The video library has a lot of great wrestlers over the years. Certainly not the top priority for me as an acquisition right now. It’s not something I’ve had any serious conversations about. Like a lot of things in life, it could be an interesting purchase if the price was right, but isn’t that true of so many things in life? There are a lot of excellent automobiles that I would love to have in my garage, but it would depend on the price. At ($40 million), no, absolutely not.”

Sports business analyst Blake Avignon recently reported that Len Asper, CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, has put TNA Wrestling up for sale. The company is looking to sell it for $40-$50 million, with a minimum asking price of $30 million.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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