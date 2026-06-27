Gunther Gets Physical With Nick Aldis After WWE Night Of Champions

Tensions boiled over after WWE Night of Champions went off the air, as Gunther found himself in a heated confrontation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

The incident took place following the main event, which saw Sami Zayn defeat Gunther and Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat Match to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Following the broadcast, an irate Gunther confronted Aldis and accused the SmackDown General Manager of costing him the championship.

“You screwed me over in Europe, you screwed me here. You’re jealous. You would love to be in my position. You’re jealous because you are a failed wrestler yourself! You’re miserable!”

As the confrontation escalated, Gunther poked Aldis in the chest. Aldis immediately shoved Gunther back and fired off a blunt warning.

“Get the f*ck off of me.”

Gunther then grabbed at Aldis, prompting WWE officials and security personnel to quickly intervene before the altercation could escalate further.

While the confrontation occurred after the live broadcast had ended, it immediately fueled speculation about a possible future storyline involving Gunther and the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.