WWE SmackDown Results – June 26, 2026

WWE’s road to Night of Champions winds down tonight in London, England, with the taped ‘go-home’ episode of SmackDown from the O2 Arena.

The ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ signature airs to get things started as always. The commentators welcomes us to the show.

Trick Williams & Ricky Saints Face-To-Face

Inside the O2 Arena, Trick Williams’ music hits and Williams makes his way to the ring with Little Yachty. Williams talks about not being on SmackDown last week and what caused him to miss it. Williams announces he got married to Lash Legend last week.

Williams tells Yachty to tell everyone about the party he threw. Yachty gloats about the kind of party Williams had and Williams says it was the best day of his life and he whooped that trick all night long. Williams then moves to talking about fighting Ricky Saints at Night of Champions.

Williams says he’ll come out on top at Night of Champions and Saints’ music hits and he comes out interrupting Williams. Saints congratulates Williams on his marriage and says Williams makes bad life decisions. Williams says interrupting him is a bad life decision and he’s ready to beat up Saints.

Saints calls Williams crazy and tells Williams to not overlook him because tomorrow night Saints will be the United States Champion. Williams asks Saints if he has a dentist lined up for when Williams breaks all his teeth – Saints asks if Yachty comes with winning the title. Saints then attacks Williams and Yachty and quickly runs off.

Jackie Redmond Interviews Alexa Bliss

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Alexa Bliss. Redmond asks how Charlotte Flair is and Bliss tells us that Flair is beaten physically and emotionally. Bliss says she’ll get revenge on Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin even if she has to team with Tiffany Stratton. Stratton and Bliss go back and forth and try to get on the same page before their match.

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