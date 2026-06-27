Backstage News On Zilla Fatu Signing With WWE

According to Fightful Select, Zilla Fatu is expected to sign with WWE, though it is unclear whether he has already done so. The report indicates that Fatu is completing some of the necessary processes in preparation for signing with the company.

Fatu, the son of the late WWE star Umaga, visited the WWE Performance Center earlier this month and has been on WWE’s radar for some time. While there has been ongoing speculation about his potential signing, sources note that the decision for him to join the company came together fairly recently. If he does sign, he would become part of the Bloodline faction alongside Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso.

Fatu has been wrestling for nearly three years, making his in-ring debut at Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions IX on July 15, 2023. He trained at the promotion, which is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and has worked regularly with them.

Additionally, he has competed for various promotions, including House of Glory, GCW, and 4th Rope Wrestling. Currently, he holds multiple titles, including the 4th Rope Heavyweight Championship, the HOG Crown Jewel Championship (which he has won twice), and the NCG Noble Crown Championship from Noble Champions Group in Ontario, Canada.