Randy Orton Pulled From Fanatics Fest Appearance

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton was initially scheduled to appear at the Fanatics Fest fan convention in New York City next month. However, it has now been confirmed that he will no longer be attending the event.

According to the official Fanatics Fest website, Orton is listed among the talent who “will no longer be attending Fanatics Fest.” The reason for his withdrawal from the event has not been disclosed, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

In May, it was reported that Orton was sidelined due to back issues. However, he refuted these claims, stating, “Lmao just milking it guys, leave me alone I’m trying to enjoy my summer before I come back and take that #15.”

This appearance would have marked Orton’s first since WrestleMania 42, where he faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night one and lost. Following the match, he attacked Rhodes. Currently, there is no information regarding when Randy Orton might return to WWE television.