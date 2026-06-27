Ludwig Kaiser Legal Case Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser’s legal team filed a motion on June 16 to obtain footage of an alleged incident that occurred in the 12th-floor lift of his residential building on April 23. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 16.

The defendant contacted the apartment complex to request access to the footage. However, they were informed that the video could not be released without a subpoena. The state’s unopposed motion was then submitted to the court to authorize the subpoena for the footage.

On Thursday, June 25, Orange County, Florida, Judge Andrew Cameron ordered the issuance of the subpoena.

Here is the statement issued (via the Wrestling Observer):

“Any and all recordings from videotape surveillance of the 12th floor, including the elevator and all areas surrounding the elevator on or about April 23, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.”