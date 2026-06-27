Road Dogg Expected To Join TNA Creative Team

Former WWE SmackDown lead writer Brian “Road Dogg” James is rumored to be joining TNA Wrestling’s creative team following Tommy Dreamer’s departure last week, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

Earlier this week, PWInsider.com announced that James is expected to attend TNA Slammiversary in Boston, Massachusetts, this Sunday. The report also indicated that he was initially considered for a producer role in TNA, but that plan changed after Dreamer left the organization.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Brian James is anticipated to begin working with TNA Wrestling starting this weekend. Meltzer further mentioned that Hunter Johnston is set to be the head booker, with Vice President of TV Production Eric Tompkins and James expected to collaborate with him.

However, it is important to note that neither TNA nor James has confirmed that the former WWE SmackDown lead writer has officially signed with TNA.