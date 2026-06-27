WWE Recruiting New Talent At Fitness Event In Hawaii

According to KHON in Hawaii, WWE is setting up a recruitment booth at the 2026 Hawaii Fit Expo, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Honolulu.

They are looking for potential new recruits. The event will be held at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, where WWE representatives will staff the booth. The booth will be open both days during the expo, which is recognized as Hawaii’s “premier sports and healthy lifestyle event.”

This recruitment effort comes in advance of the reported tryouts scheduled for SummerSlam weekend on August 1st and 2nd. The article cites ESPN’s Marc Raimondi regarding WWE’s recruitment strategy when he said, “I think it has changed a great deal. For those watching WWE nowadays, almost all of the younger talent has a background not necessarily in professional wrestling, but in Division I athletics. Back in the ’80s, it was bodybuilders and bouncers. Now they want college football players. There are a lot of gymnasts, volleyball players, and the list goes on and on.”

WWE is hosting two Pay-Per-View events this weekend: Night of Champions on Saturday and NXT Great American Bash on Sunday.