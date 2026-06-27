Chad Gable Reveals The Moment He Knew El Grande Americano Was A Hit

WWE star Chad Gable appeared on Good Karma Wrestling to discuss various topics, including when he realized that the El Grande Americano storyline was resonating with fans.

Gable said, “I think for me, it was the night if you recall that, we had started our story down there a little bit. And it was the night that we got into our first big brawl around the ring and around the arena a little bit. And that started clicking not only for I think the audience, but for me. Because that was a moment that, I was so in the moment and it felt so — it was real to me. It was visceral. Like, I wanted to hurt this man so bad for taking what was mine, what I had created. And that was life or death for me for those four or five minutes, or whatever it was. And when I walked away from that that night, I’m like, ‘We got something here. This is special, because I’ve never felt that way about something in the past yet.’

On how it unlocked his approach to wrestling:

“It unlocked this whole new realm and aspect of pro wrestling for me. I’m like, ‘Man, I can treat this the same exact way as I treated Greco-Roman wrestling, as I treated amateur wrestling.’ Like visceral, man, like, feel it! Go into it like a competition. Like ‘I’m going to wreck this guy.’ And that was my mindset from that moment on out. And I think that’s really what like both of our mindsets were, and that’s what kind of lent itself to that emotion.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)