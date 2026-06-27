Former WWE Star Andre Chase Launches Chance University

Former WWE star Andre Chase, now known as Andre Chance, has announced his new collaboration with PRODUCE Wrestling in a video posted on Twitter (X). In the video, he revealed that he is partnering with PRODUCE to launch Chance University, a nod to his Chase U stable from WWE NXT.

Chance said, “Have you risked it all to pursue your dreams of becoming a professional wrestler? Have your friends and family questioned it at every turn? Have they questioned your ability, your dreams, your passion for this great sport? Have they asked you questions like, ‘What are you gonna do if you get hurt? What are you gonna do if you don’t make it? Why don’t you forego your physical prime, go get a degree and see how you feel after? Greetings. Professor Chance here. All we ask here at Chance U is, ‘Why can’t you have your cake and eat it too? ‘I’m happy to announce that Chance University is partnering with PRODUCE Wrestling to help professional wrestlers get their degree. All while maintaining the ambitious and educational experience of life on the road as an independent professional fighter. Wrestlers, this is your opportunity to take a chance on a better future. Because the mind is a very dangerous thing to waste, wouldn’t you agree?”

Chance left WWE in April as part of the roster cuts following WrestleMania 42. He had been a prominent figure in NXT through his involvement with the Chase U stable. Since then, he has earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from the University of Florida.