WWE Confirms SmackDown Will Return To Two-Hour Format

During the go-home episode of SmackDown for WWE Night of Champions on Friday, it was confirmed that the show will be reduced to two hours, starting with the July 3rd episode. Michael Cole announced this update during the broadcast.

This news is not entirely surprising, as the USA Network had already listed next week’s episode as running for two hours. The change was first reported by Wrestling Observer Radio at the beginning of the month.

WWE SmackDown had previously started 2025 as a three-hour program, but will revert to a two-hour format starting July 4th. Additionally, the USA Network will air “Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman” in the 10 PM ET timeslot, moving it from its previous 11 PM ET slot starting next week.