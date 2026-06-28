Amazing Red Announced For TNA Hall Of Fame

Amazing Red is officially headed to the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The X-Division pioneer received the surprise announcement following the Ultimate X match at TNA Slammiversary, where he competed in his first TNA match in 15 years.

After the match, Frankie Kazarian addressed the crowd before introducing a special video package celebrating Amazing Red’s legendary career and contributions to TNA Wrestling.

The tribute concluded with the announcement that Amazing Red will be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

Widely regarded as one of the innovators of the X-Division, Amazing Red helped redefine high-flying wrestling during TNA’s early years and influenced an entire generation of performers with his groundbreaking in-ring style.

Amazing Red joins ODB in this year’s Hall of Fame class. TNA announced back in April that ODB would also receive the prestigious honor later in 2026.

TNA has not yet announced the date or location for this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.