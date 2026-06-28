TNA Introduces KO TV Title At Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling is adding new gold to its Knockouts division.
During Sunday’s Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, women’s wrestling legend Traci Brooks appeared to officially announce the TNA Knockouts Television Championship.
To crown the inaugural titleholder, a 16-woman tournament will kick off this Thursday, July 2, on TNA iMPACT on AMC TV.
TNA Hall of Famer @TheTraciBrooks introduces the Knockouts Television Championship on Countdown to Slammiversary, presented by @iHeartRadio! #TNASlammiversary pic.twitter.com/bUzs5p2vpW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2026