Sunday, June 28, 2026
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TNA Introduces KO TV Title At Slammiversary

By
Matt Boone
-

TNA Wrestling is adding new gold to its Knockouts division.

During Sunday’s Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, women’s wrestling legend Traci Brooks appeared to officially announce the TNA Knockouts Television Championship.

To crown the inaugural titleholder, a 16-woman tournament will kick off this Thursday, July 2, on TNA iMPACT on AMC TV.

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