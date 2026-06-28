Matt Hardy Backs Road Dogg For TNA Creative Role

Matt Hardy believes Road Dogg would bring significant value to TNA Wrestling if he joins the company’s creative team.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy praised Brian James’ experience behind the scenes in WWE and said he has developed into someone who understands every aspect of producing wrestling television.

“I like Brian James a lot. I think Brian is a very smart guy. I think he’s a very creative guy. I think he’s very good at communicating with talent. I think that’s one of his greatest strengths. Brian has spent so much time under the learning tree with Vince McMahon. He’s learned so much about television, about formatting television, about structuring television and how television works. I think he’d bring a lot of value in that respect. I think he’d bring a lot of value to the company.”

Hardy also spoke about Road Dogg’s personal growth over the years, saying he is in a far better place now than earlier in his career.

“Brian is in a really good place in his life now. He’s healthy. He’s sober. He’s focused. I think that makes a huge difference. He’s very passionate about wrestling. He’s very passionate about helping people. He’s very passionate about making wrestling better. I think all of those things are positives if you’re bringing someone into a creative environment.”

While Hardy acknowledged that no single creative hire guarantees immediate success, he believes Road Dogg possesses the qualities needed to strengthen TNA’s television product.

“I think Brian would help with the structure of the shows. I think he’d help with the pacing of the shows. I think he’d help people understand why they’re doing what they’re doing. At the end of the day, it’s still going to take everybody working together, but I definitely think Brian James is someone who has a lot to offer.”