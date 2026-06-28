Xia Brookside Wins TNA Knockouts World Championship

There is a new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Xia Brookside captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship by defeating Lei Ying Lee at TNA Slammiversary 2026 on Sunday afternoon at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lei Ying Lee entered the pay-per-view as the reigning champion but was unable to retain the title, as Brookside scored the victory to begin her first reign as Knockouts World Champion.

The championship victory marks another major title change at Slammiversary, joining Demon Bunny’s Knockouts World Tag Team Championship win earlier in the evening.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.