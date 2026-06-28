Sunday, June 28, 2026
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TNA Bringing Back Destination X For First Time In Nine Years

By
Phil Johnson
-
TNA Destination-X
TNA Destination-X

TNA Wrestling has announced the return of one of its classic pay-per-view events.

During Sunday’s Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, TNA aired a promotional video unveiling several major events scheduled for the remainder of 2026.

Among the announcements was the return of Destination X, which will be held on November 15 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event will mark the first Destination X pay-per-view in nine years.

TNA also confirmed two other major events on its 2026 calendar.

Lockdown will take place on August 23 in Chicago, Illinois, while Bound for Glory, the company’s biggest annual event, is scheduled for October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete coverage of all three TNA pay-per-view events later this year.

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