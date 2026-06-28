The Hardy Boyz Win TNA World Tag Team Championships

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are once again TNA World Tag Team Champions.

The legendary duo regained the championships at TNA Slammiversary by winning a chaotic four-way ladder match.

The Hardys defeated reigning champions The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers), The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch), and The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) to capture the titles.

The closing moments of the match featured several jaw-dropping spots.

Dutch and Bear Bronson were knocked from a ladder inside the ring and crashed through four tables at ringside. Brian Myers was then taken out with a Poison Flower before Jeff Hardy delivered the match-ending highlight, leaping from the top of a ladder with a Swanton Bomb onto The Great Hands, sending them through another ladder below.

With the field cleared, The Hardys climbed the ladder and retrieved the championships to become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.