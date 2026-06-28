Konnan Announced For TNA Hall Of Fame

TNA Wrestling added another legendary name to its 2026 Hall of Fame class during Slammiversary.

The announcement came during Sunday’s pay-per-view at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, where Mexican wrestling icon Konnan was officially revealed as the third inductee into the 2026 TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Konnan joins Amazing Red and ODB, who were both previously announced as members of this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Fame announcement capped off a newsworthy night for TNA, which featured multiple championship changes, the introduction of a new championship, surprise debuts, returns, and several major announcements for the company’s future.

TNA has not yet announced the date or location for its 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.