Spoiler On One Of Tonight’s Biggest AEW Forbidden Door Surprises

Another backstage spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view.

In addition to the previously reported backstage notes surrounding the event, a new report indicates that AEW is set to unveil a redesigned steel cage during tonight’s show at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

According to one source, the company has prepared a brand-new cage specifically for Forbidden Door.

Unlike the traditional square design, the new structure is said to feature a more circular layout and will extend beyond the ring, enclosing part of the ringside area inside the barricades to create a much larger fighting space.

The redesigned cage is expected to make its debut during tonight’s featured steel cage match, which will see MJF and Mark Briscoe lead opposing teams in one of the night’s marquee attractions.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 throughout the night.