AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Tops 8,000 Tickets Ahead Of Tonight’s PPV

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to hold its 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event later tonight, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

According to WrestleTix, 8,168 tickets have been sold for the event, with more than 180 tickets sold since the last update. When AEW last held an event at this venue, they sold 3,464 tickets for an episode of Dynamite on October 16, 2024. The report also noted that 127 tickets are currently on the resale market, with the cheapest ticket listed at $37.40. Additionally, the current setup accommodates 8,864 attendees, and 696 tickets remain.

The SAP Center, home to the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, has a total capacity of 18,300 for wrestling events. The total number of seats currently available for this setup is 17,049; however, AEW has chosen a smaller configuration and is selling fewer tickets. In comparison, last year’s Forbidden Door event took place at London’s O2 Arena, where 17,709 tickets were distributed—significantly higher than this year’s event.