Will Ospreay Responds To Backlash Over AEW Promo

AEW star Will Ospreay has addressed the online backlash surrounding a promo he delivered shortly after marrying Alex Windsor, insisting many fans misunderstood what he was saying.

During the June 17, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay joked about celebrating his wedding before heading to Houston.

While speaking with 107.7 The Bone, Ospreay explained that the punchline had nothing to do with what many people assumed. “I don’t know why everyone was so mad about it. So, this is the thing. I said she’s a good wife. I was explaining to her how amazing of a person she is. She’s encouraging me to follow my dream. And I said, ‘I took her upstairs and smashed the life out of her at Mario Kart.’ Like, I beat her so bad at Mario Kart.”

Tony Schiavone congratulates Will Ospreay & Alex Windsor on their wedding. ❤️ Ospreay: “Thank you so much, I'm meant to be on a honeymoon. I TOOK HER UPSTAIRS… I SMASHED THE LIFE OUTTA HER BRUV. I SAID BABE, CLEAN YOURSELF UP. I GOTTA GO TO HOUSTON” 😭

pic.twitter.com/hCh2witgJ8 — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) June 18, 2026

Ospreay continued by explaining the second part of the joke, saying his wife simply needed to cool off after their intense gaming session. “And when I said to her, ‘Clean yourself up, love. I’m going to Houston,’ she was sweating, mate. She was sweating trying to play this game. It’s 38 degrees over in England right now. It’s so hot.

I just don’t get why everyone was so mad about it, I’ll be honest with you guys.”

The former AEW World Champion acknowledged that criticism often follows him but maintained that he was simply trying to be humorous. “People are angry. And honestly, I attract anger everywhere I go, but I can’t believe it’s all you guys. This is me. I am unapologetically myself.

I don’t mean any harm. I’m just being funny.”

Ospreay also pointed out that the people closest to the situation had no issue with the promo.

“Here’s the thing I’ll always say about this, right? My boss didn’t care. Warner Bros. didn’t care. Paramount Pictures didn’t care. My wife didn’t care. So, on that note, lads, I politely disagree with all of you if you have a problem with it.”