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Will Ospreay Reveals The Most Memorable Moments Of His AEW Career

By
James Hetfield
-
Will Ospreay in AEW
Will Ospreay | AEW

AEW star Will Ospreay spoke with Kron 4 about various topics, including the two most memorable moments of his career with the company.

Ospreay said, “I’ve got two. When I wrestled Bryan Danielson at Dynasty, I couldn’t even imagine that the match was going to happen because he got medically disqualified. I generally thought I’d never wrestle him. So when he showed up to AEW, I was like, ‘Aha, there’s a chance,’ and the other one, we had a collaboration deal with Assassin’s Creed, and I got to do an entrance that featured Ezio, who was the main character for the Assassin’s Creed franchise for so long, and he got to do a voiceover for me, and I essentially got inducted into the Brotherhood, so like, that wouldn’t happen without AEW, do you know what I mean? Assassin’s Creed was like a way to portray the character that I wanted to do in wrestling, so then to finally have them pay me money to do an entrance, like, this is a dream come true; it was wild.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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