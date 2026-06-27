Kenny Omega Wants Back In The AEW World Title Picture

AEW star Kenny Omega spoke with Adam Barnard for The Sportster about various topics, including his goal of getting back into the AEW World Title picture.

Omega said, “Whether it be MJF or whether it be somebody else, my goal absolutely is to be in that conversation. I want to be in that heavyweight title conversation because — not that I feel like I need to have another reign with that belt. I just feel like now that I’ve come back after some very complicating issues with my health, I want to push myself as far as I can go. And if that takes me to the conversation of being a main event player, great. But what’s even better is being that main event guy that actually can win, can hold a belt, can represent a company. To me, that would be the ultimate victory over this sickness that I’ve had to incur. For me, it’s a personal battle, absolutely.”

On the current field of World Title contenders:

“I feel like especially now, because I’ve been here since the beginning — this is probably the most exciting for me that the title scene has been. And I mean that via the amount of competitors vying for the belt. Sometimes you’ll have a champion, and you’ll know who’s gunning for it, and you know that’s going to be the story for the long run. We have MJF as our champion, but it could easily be Darby [Allin]. It could easily be Kyle Fletcher. It could easily be [Konosuke] Takeshita, Kevin Knight, [Kazuchika] Okada. Who knows? Maybe it could be me. It could be [Will] Ospreay. Swerve [Strickland]. We have so many possibilities where if that belt went around their waist, it wouldn’t look odd. It wouldn’t look out of place, and I would feel that the company is in good hands. I think it’s the first time where we’ve had close to almost 10 guys where you could put that belt on, and it’s going to be okay.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)