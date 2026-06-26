AEW Dynamite Viewership For 6/24/26

New viewership and ratings data are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the June 24 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 616,000 viewers on TBS. That figure represents a decrease from the 665,000 viewers the show attracted the previous week on June 17.

The decline extended to the key demographic as well. Wednesday night’s broadcast posted a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo, down from the 0.12 rating recorded by Dynamite one week earlier.