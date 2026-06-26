Update On AEW’s Broadcast Future Amid WBD Merger

There has been considerable speculation regarding the future of All Elite Wrestling’s broadcasting amid the merger of its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, with Paramount.

This follows reports that Paramount outbid Netflix earlier this year to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. The $111 billion deal received approval from the U.S. Justice Department earlier this year and is expected to close by the third quarter.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about the possibility of AEW’s television specials being aired on CBS. Sapp stated that it is certainly a possibility, though he emphasized that it is all speculation at this point, and no one knows how television, cable, and streaming will evolve over the next year or two.

Sapp also mentioned rumors about Warner Bros. Discovery having a minority stake in AEW. He noted that if these rumors are accurate and carry over to Paramount, the company would likely be more interested in AEW programming than it otherwise might be.

Meanwhile, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan remains optimistic about the ongoing merger and anticipates that Paramount will continue to support the wrestling promotion.