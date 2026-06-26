Tony Khan Opens Up About The Challenges Of Booking AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed logistical challenges for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 event during an interview with Q93’s Morning Crew.

Khan said, “There are a lot of logistics. Of course, securing the visas, sometimes there can be a great international wrestler that doesn’t have their work visa, and you want to try to get those people in, and then you’re working with the other promoters to try to utilize the stars they want to use, and you might have different ideas from your counterparts in these other companies. So, for me, I love working with other wrestling companies and other promoters. And especially, I love bringing in lots of the best wrestlers in the world. And that’s what’s so fun about this event, the Forbidden Door, and that’s what makes this week so fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)