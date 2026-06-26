Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled for this weekend.

On the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Buy In pre-show, Skye Blue from Triangle of Madness will compete against Maika from STARDOM in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match.

Previously announced for the main event are “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, facing Maya World in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals Match. Additionally, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will take on CMLL’s Sky Team (Máscara Dorada and Místico) and NJPW’s Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Titán) in a three-way match.

The IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino will defend his title against “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders.

Also on the Buy In pre-show, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will defend their titles against “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa and Olympia.

In another match, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against ROH World Champion Bandido. Furthermore, AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) will put their titles on the line against The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors). The Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, will also defend her title against STARDOM’s Starlight Kid.

The event will feature a major 12-man Steel Cage Tag Team Match, where AEW World Champion MJF, along with the Don Callis Family (AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo), will face The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champions Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy), alongside Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

Furthermore, Swerve Strickland will compete against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final Match. Lastly, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will face TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28th, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.