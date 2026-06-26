AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Sees Strong Late Ticket Sales Increase

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

According to WrestleTix (via the Wrestling Observer), 7,518 tickets have been sold for the event, with 398 tickets sold since the latest update on June 22. Currently, approximately 150 tickets are available on the resale market, with the cheapest listed at $37.40. When AEW last held an event at this venue, they sold 3,464 tickets for an episode of Dynamite on October 16, 2024.

The SAP Center, home to the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, has a total capacity of 18,300 for wrestling events. However, AEW has decided to use a smaller setup and sell fewer tickets. In comparison, last year’s Forbidden Door event took place at London’s O2 Arena, where 17,709 tickets were distributed—significantly higher than this year’s event.