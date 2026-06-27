Bryan Danielson Could Still Have One Final Match

Pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson’s last match took place about a year ago, where he competed in an 8-second dark match squash loss to Max Caster. This followed what was believed to be his official final match against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream in 2024. Although Danielson has lost matches quickly in the past—such as an 18-second World Title match to Sheamus at WrestleMania—there is still a belief that he has one final match left in him.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp suggested that Danielson may be about two years away from his last true match. He expressed confidence that the current AEW star could still perform well even in a relaxed state, as wrestling serves as a form of daily rehabilitation for him.

Sapp also noted that while Danielson is willing to put others over, it would make sense for him to give someone else the opportunity to shine on a larger stage rather than during a Collision pre-show. He emphasized that Danielson needs to be responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks, given his history of concussions that led to his initial retirement in 2016, prior to his AEW career.

If Danielson chooses to compete in one last match, there are certainly many worthy opponents in the AEW locker room.