Darby Allin Gets Married This Weekend

Darby Allin wed his longtime partner, Sara, over the weekend — just before one of the most high-profile matches of his AEW tenure.

The ceremony drew several names from the wrestling world and beyond, with Brody King, Swerve Strickland, and Alicia Atout among those in attendance, as well as Bam Margera.

The nuptials come roughly a year after Allin proposed to Sara following his well-documented climb to the summit of Mount Everest in 2025.

With the wedding behind him, Allin now shifts focus to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he’s set to compete in a 12-man steel cage match.

Allin will team with Mark Bricoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong against a squad of MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kevin Knight, and Andrade Idolo.