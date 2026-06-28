Backstage Update On AEW Forbidden Door Plans

Several backstage notes have emerged ahead of tonight’s AEW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to reports, the expected main event will see Swerve Strickland take on Will Ospreay in the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The winner will earn a future AEW World Championship opportunity, with the tournament winner reportedly having been decided internally for quite some time.

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament has undergone several creative changes in recent months due to injuries and absences.

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was originally slated to win the tournament before plans shifted to Willow Nightingale. However, with both competitors now sidelined, AEW was forced to significantly alter its plans for the women’s singles division.

Despite her current absence, Willow Nightingale is reportedly expected to return sometime in July. Sources have indicated that AEW has had major creative plans in place for Nightingale throughout 2026.

In other AEW news, Mark Briscoe recently discussed his passion for hardcore wrestling, saying he feels most at home in that environment and is always looking for new ways to push the style forward.

(h/t Fightful Select)