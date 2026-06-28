Backstage News On WWE Office Layoffs And SmackDown Leak

PWMania.com previously reported that this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped earlier in London, leaked across several online platforms ahead of its airing this Friday. This leak has caused “internal unhappiness” within the company, according to PWInsider.com.

Fightful Select confirmed that WWE’s frustration over the leak is justified. Sources within WWE have informed the publication that the decision to tape SmackDown earlier was made because it made more logistical sense than sending the roster to Riyadh to film the show on Friday.

The report also noted that additional layoffs occurred at the WWE office on Friday, before the airing of SmackDown. Specific details on which staff members were terminated are not yet available, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.