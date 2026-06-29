Joe Doering Honored With 10-Bell Salute At TNA Slammiversary

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling alumni Joe Doering passed away at the age of 44 on Thursday after battling cancer for several years.

TNA honored Doering at the 2026 Slammiversary PPV, beginning the event with a 10-bell salute. The TNA roster stood on the entrance stage for a moment of silence in his memory.

Cody Deaner spoke after the salute, expressing that he could share stories about Doering all night. He highlighted Doering’s loyalty to his friends, his passion for wrestling, and his strength as a person. Deaner shared that he had the opportunity to say goodbye to his friend and emphasized that Slammiversary was a chance for everyone to express their love for Doering. He dedicated the show to Doering.

Doering stepped away from TNA in August 2022 due to the recurrence of his brain tumor, which returned for a third time in December of the same year. He entered hospice care on June 22nd.